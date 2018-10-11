White powdery substance, capsules found in bag on campus of South Boston school

BOSTON (WHDH) - What was found inside a school bag at South Boston’s James F. Condon Community School brought police there last week.

7News has learned officers were called to the school when a plastic bag containing a white powder substance and capsules were discovered.

The items were found in a school bad on the campus.

“It’s a new world we live in,” said parent Michael Powell. “Kids are exposed to a lot more stuff nowadays so wouldn’t surprise me.”

Parents with children attending this school tell 7News they are surprised to hear about the police activity.

“I’m kind of shocked, caught off guard,” said parent Terry Fitzgerald. “I haven’t heard anything about this. It’s really unfortunate.”

Neither the school nor the district told parents about the discovery.

A district spokesperson says Boston Public Schools has no concrete evidence that what was found were in fact drugs.

Thursday night, a previously scheduled parent council meeting could turn into a discussion about this issue.

At least one parent finding out today has something to say about being kept in the dark.

“I’m pissed,” Jeessenia Cortes said. “I want to yell at somebody, like, for real.”

