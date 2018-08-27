White shark sighting prompts closure of Truro beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark sighting off Truro prompted officials to close the water to swimming for an hour Monday morning, officials said.

A shark breach about 100 yards off Head of the Meadow Beach resulted in the beach being closed to swimming around 11:45 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The sighting came less than two weeks after a New York man was seriously wounded in a shark attack off Longnook Beach in Truro.

Earlier in the day, two massive white sharks were tagged off Nauset beach.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)