BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu will hold an event Thursday celebrating White Stadium being cleared for construction.

The state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that the project, which will build a new soccer venue in Franklin Park, can move forward.

The project had been tied up in court for years, with opponents attempting to block the development and critics saying taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for a for-profit stadium that had previously been accessible to the community.

The stadium will serve as the home of the new Boston Legacy women’s professional soccer team.

Student-athletes from Boston Public Schools will also use the facility.

Legacy team ownership said it will be a world-class facility that will serve the community for generations.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)