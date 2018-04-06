Whitman drug dealer sentenced to state prison for fatal overdose

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Whitman man who sold heroin to a 25-year-old Wareham woman who later overdosed has been sentenced to six to eight years behind bars, officials said.

Steven D. Foss, 36, the first person in Plymouth County to be charged and convicted in connection with a fatal overdose, was sentenced in Brockton Superior Court Friday following his conviction on one count of manslaughter, five counts of distributing heroin and an intimidating a witness charge.

On Feb. 21, 2015, Wareham cops responding to a reported heroin overdose found Paige Lopes dead. Officers later determined that Foss had sold her the drugs.

Foss’ sentence will be followed by three years of probation, during which he will have to remain drug free, submit to random drug testing and stay away and have no contact with the witnesses in the case.

