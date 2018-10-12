WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Whitman police are searching for four people who destroyed a public-access television sign Saturday night.

Surveillance video caught one of the suspects running into the Whitman Hanson Community Access sign multiple times before ultimately crashing through it around 11:45 p.m.

Three others were seen running away from the scene after the sign fell to the ground.

Anyone with information on this vandalism is asked to call Whitman police at 781-447-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)