Whitman police probing close call between school van, commuter rail train

WHITMAN, MA (WHDH) - The driver of school van is on leave while officials investigate a close call with a commuter rail train Monday in Whitman.

Police are investigating after a van driver for the North River Collaborative in Rockland came dangerously close to being struck by a commuter rail train with a monitor and student on board.

“We are working with local law enforcement regarding this matter and have put the driver on leave pending our investigation,” North River Collaborative Executive Director Stephen Donovan said in a statement. “As always, the safety of our students and staff is paramount.”

Donovan said school officials “are grateful that no harm was incurred by the student, monitor, or driver.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)