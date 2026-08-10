BUNIA, Congo (AP) — The World Health Organization says the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo started in February, months before it was officially declared on May 15.

WHO regional director for Africa, Mohamed Yakub Janabi, told a news conference that sequencing indicated the outbreak’s start.

He said some cases early in the outbreak were wrongly attributed to malaria and typhoid.

This has become become the fastest-growing outbreak of the disease.

“So we are chasing the virus, the virus is ahead of us,” Janabi said.

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