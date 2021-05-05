Why’d the chicken cross the road? Tiny chick found ‘dodging traffic’ on Route 1 in Saugus

We may never get the answer to why “Peanut” the chick was crossing the road — but it’s a miracle the tiny bird wasn’t struck by a vehicle before a good Samaritan scooped him up in Saugus and rushed him to the MSPCA.

The chick, which was no bigger than a small apple and weighs about the same as three standard-sized envelopes, was bravely dodging traffic on Route 1 on April 29, according to the MSPCA Angell Animal Medical Center.

Staffers at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, where Peanut is currently bunking down, say he has joined five other chicks and 15 adult chickens that have been newly surrendered to the farm.

The MSPCA is reminding everyone to please consider adoption vs. buying chicks through mail-order services or local retailers.

“For his part, young Peanut will soon transition to a temporary foster home, where he can rest and play in the comfort of a home-like setting. When he reaches 16 weeks of age, the Nevins Farm team will place him in a loving, permanent home—well clear of major highways!,” the nonprofit wrote in a statement.