BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Biddeford, Maine Monday is speaking out for the first time since they lost their loved one.

Immigrant rights groups identified the man as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a native of Colombia.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE, said in a post on X that agents were surveilling an address for a person with a final order of removal from the country. When ICE tried to stop a vehicle driven by someone coming from that address, the “vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon,” the department said. The agents involved did not have body cameras, according to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The department said Guerrero was not the target of its investigation, and has not provided any details as to why the agent believed Guerrero was a risk.

Speaking through a translator, Guerrero’s wife said there are no adequate words for her pain.

“All I have left are the photos and a blanket with the three of us on it that he gave her a few weeks before. My soul is broken. He was everything to me. He never let me worry about anything. I feel so unprotected. I wish I could run into his arms and hear him say, ‘it’s okay mi flaca, I’m right here,'” a translator said, speaking for Guerrero’s wife Karolina Rojas Alvarez.

Protests are planned across Maine Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action. Bangor residents have been protesting the shooting all week, demanding accountability and calling for an end to ICE.

The President of Colombia condemned Guerrero’s death, calling it a “murder.”

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