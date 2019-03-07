Wife of man who died after fight outside Quincy American Legion Post asking witnesses to step up

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The wife of a man Bridgewater man who died following a large fight outside of an American Legion Post in Quincy in January is calling on witnesses to come forward in the hopes of finding the person responsible.

Kathy McCallum hasn’t given up hope that investigators will find the person responsible for the death of her 44-year-old husband, Chris McCallum, who died Jan. 28 after succumbing to injuries he sustained outside the Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post two days earlier.

McCallum, a father of three, was an engineer at a consulting firm in Canton and coached youth football.

“He was the most kind, loving husband,” McCallum said Thursday. “The only thing that made him happy was our happiness and he worked hard every day to make us happy — and he did.”

McCallum said she is hoping someone who saw something that night will come forward and assist investigators.

“This happened very quickly and it was in front of him and he tried to stop it and that’s when the senseless and violent attack happened,” she said, adding, “I believe that there are a lot of people who are withholding information that could help this investigation.”

Police say when they responded to a report of a large fight at the Post, they found McCallum unconscious and bleeding.

McCallum’s death is being investigated by state troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

