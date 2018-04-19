Wig shop owner says he was attacked by group of shoplifters in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — A wig shop owner was left bruised and bloodied after he said three women attacked him after shoplifting from his store in Boston.

The incident happened at Wig World on Temple Place. James Han said two women and a man ran out of his store carrying merchandise and two other people were waiting outside for them. He said he chased them and managed to tackle one man but was beaten and punched by the group.

“I try not to get emotional too much but it was a reaction,” said Han.

Han said the group has been at his shop before, striking three times in the past two months. Han said the group never tries to steal from the cash register but instead has gotten away with several hundreds dollars’ worth of wigs.

“The first one I just thought it was random. But when it happened last week and again yesterday, it was pretty obvious,” said Han.

Boston police are now investigating.

