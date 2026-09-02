LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was attacked by an unknown wild animal in Lebanon, New Hampshire Sunday, surveillance video captured.

Video shows the moment the man came face-to-face with an aggressive animal in a parking lot in the city. He was standing outside of a U-Haul truck when the small animal charged toward him. The animal then latched onto his legs as he fought frantically to try to escape it.

Authorities said they are not completely sure what animal is the culprit, but they have a few options.

“We believe that it’s probably a gray fox or a fisher,” Police Chief Phillip Roberts said.

Now, authorities are searching for the animal both on the ground, and from above with a drone, but said the animal may no longer be alive.

“We were told by the fish and game department that trapping a rabid animal is very difficult because they are not food-driven,” Roberts said. “And they don’t act rational like a normal animal. We are just waiting it out to see if the animal surfaces, but it could also be possible that it could be deceased at this time.”

Roberts said this has not been the only incident; there have been three total reports in that area this week.

“The other two happened just a couple hundred yards away at a Marriott Hotel and the parking lot. Both incidents were when the animal just came out of the wood line, very similar to the U-Haul incident that you saw,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the man in the first case did not have any serious injuries and he was taken to the hospital for testing.

Police are urging anyone who may see the animal to call 911.

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