Wild weather hitting several states across the US

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wild weather hit several states across the United States including some on the East Coast.

In Green Bay, Wisconsin storms snapped trees, flooded streets and took down wires.

One woman in New Jersey got caught in a tornado and experienced quite the dangerous drive.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down with kinds up to 70 mph.

Storms damaged power lines in Ohio leaving sparks flying in the streets.

Dashcam video footage shows the dangers drivers faced as they saw a bright flash and then a burst of sparks falling onto the road.

Flash floods lead to rescues in Connecticut.

Firefighters wading through the rising water saved several people trapped in flooded streets.

No injuries were reported in that flood.

