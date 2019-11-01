Wild weather sends tree crashing through home in Douglas

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree crashed through a house in Douglas overnight as whipping winds left behind a trail of damage across the Bay State.

Troy Kibbe says a branch cut through the roof of his home and damaged the side just after midnight.

“I was laying in my bed around 12 o’clock last night and heard a big crash come through the house and here we are,” he said. “I got a branch from a tree landing in my house.”

Kibbe added that nobody got hurt but it could’ve been a close call for his cousin.

“My cousin was supposed to sleep over and sleep on the floor. If he did, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

Kibbe and his two kids are now staying in his trailer.

