Wild wreck caught on camera in Salem, NH as car slams into guardrail, bursts into flames

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild wreck was caught on a dashboard camera in Salem, New Hampshire on Sunday involving a driver who slammed into a guardrail and almost flipped their vehicle over the side.

Jose Rivera had his camera rolling when the car sped by him on Interstate 93.

“When I am driving I look through the mirror and somebody came flying,” he said

The car can be seen getting off the exit onto Rockingham Park Boulevard, blowing through an intersection, crashing and then bursting into flames.

Rivera and a number of other drivers rushed over to help.

He said his heart sank when he saw two car seats in the back seat.

“I saw two car seats and I thought maybe there were kids in the car. So I quickly opened the back doors and I started to shuffle through because everything that was in the trunk had shifted forward and thank God I did not find any children,” Rivera said.

The good Samaritan recalled hearing the screams of pain coming from the passenger seat.

“He was screaming in pain. The passenger was screaming and the driver was just moving his head saying he was OK,” Rivera said. “But he did not look OK.”

Investigators suspect the two people in the car were on drugs at the time of the crash.

Both were taken to a hospital with broken backs.

Rivera now saying he believes it was a miracle that no other cars were hit.

“Luckily no one was crossing the road. If not, it would have been a lot worse,” he said.

Police have not released the condition of the driver nor the passenger at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)