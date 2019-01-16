Wilmington man wins first $1M prize on lottery’s new ‘Cash in a Flash’ game

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilmington man recently became the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “Cash in a Flash” instant game.

Joseph DeCristoforo claimed his winnings at the lottery’s headquarters in Braintree last week and received a one-time payment.

Lottery officials say DeCristoforo purchased his winning ticket at Hobart’s Country Store in Tewksbury. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are said to be 15 $1 million prizes remaining in the $10 instant game.

