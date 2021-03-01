Wind advisory issued for all of Mass. ahead of bitter blast

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many people are waking up to a rainy Monday but that precipitation will taper off mid-afternoon, making way for a bitter blast.

A wind advisory has been issued for all of Massachusetts beginning at 1 p.m. for Berkshire County and 4 p.m. for the remainder of the state. The advisory is slated to last until midday Tuesday.

A wind chill advisory is also set to go into effect for parts of Western Mass. from midnight to late Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph, with wind chills running -5 to -15 degrees Tuesday morning.

The arctic air will be enough instability for a few isolated snow squalls.

The cold air won’t last long with temperatures expected to reach into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Gusts 40-50mph overnight, into tomorrow morning.

Bitter winds tomorrow morning. Gusts over 40mph, wind chills run -5 to -15.

We'll dry out late this afternoon, but winds ramp up, and cold air comes crashing in. Wind advisory up.

