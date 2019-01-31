Wind chill warnings, advisories in effect as brutal blast of Arctic air enters Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A brutal blast of Arctic air that created painful and life-threatening conditions throughout the Midwest this week has made its way into New England, prompting the National Weather Service to issue wind chill warnings and advisories across Massachusetts.

Temperatures plummeted to as low as minus 26 in North Dakota with wind chills as low as minus 62 in Minnesota. Some cities turned buses into warming shelters for the homeless, while the U.S. Postal Service said it would not deliver mail in some parts on Wednesday.

While it won’t be quite as cold in the Bay State on Thursday, conditions are still extremely dangerous.

A wind chill warning has been issued until 9 a.m. for Northern Worcester, until 11 a.m. for Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire, and until 1 p.m. for Berkshire County.

Wind chills as low 30 below zero are expected. The dangerously cold temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the NWS. Even hypothermia or death can occur if precautions are not taken.

A wind chill advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. for Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northwest Middlesex, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Plymouth and Western Norfolk counties.

Wind chills as low 25 below zero are expected in those areas.

Wind chill advisory for wind chills running -15 to -25 by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/zwfzojWAHb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 30, 2019

Forecasters say the bitter blast of winter weather is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed frigid temperatures to dip much further south than usual.

Temperatures are expected to linger in the 20s on Friday before climbing into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

