NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Rescuers responded to Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a worker fell to the ground. Authorities say he was washing windows when he fell around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say the man had serious injuries to his lower body, but he is expected to survive.

OSHA is now investigating what happened.

Additional details were not immediately available.

