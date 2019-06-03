(WHDH) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in North Carolina won the $344 million jackpot Saturday night.

The winning numbers drawn were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52 with a Powerball number of 8.

The winner may choose between 30 graduated payments over 29 years that total $344.6 million before taxes or take a lump sum of $223 million before taxes.

The ticket holder has 180 days to claim the prize.

North Carolina does not allow winners to remain anonymous.

