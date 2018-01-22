MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy snow and strong winds are pushing through the Midwest, closing highways in Kansas and South Dakota and snarling flights in Denver and Minneapolis.

The National Weather Service says more than 10 inches (26 centimeters) of snow has already fallen on North Platte in western Nebraska. In southern Minnesota, the storm dumped 9 inches (22 centimeters) on Owatonna by midday Monday. Dozens of school districts in Minnesota canceled classes.

Weather service meteorologist Bill Borghoff in Minnesota says the storm starting brewing Saturday night over Nebraska and spread to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Transportation officials advised against traveling in southwest Minnesota due to whiteout conditions.

Officials say about 190 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reports more than 100 cancellations.

