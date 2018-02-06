BOSTON (WHDH) - A system packing snow and rain will make its way into Massachusetts Wednesday. Some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow.

A winter storm warning has been issued for many areas with widespread snow that is expected to start around 11 a.m. and end by 11 p.m. Other parts of the state are under a winter weather advisory.

The warning is in effect for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties.

The heaviest snow will fall from noon to 8 p.m.

North Central and Northwest Massachusetts could see six to 10 inches of snow, with the heaviest along and north of Route 2.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Western Norfolk, Central Middlesex, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Essex and Western Hampden counties.

Four to six inches of snow is expected along Interstate 495. Two to four inches is projected along and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 128.

Southeastern Massachusetts will see a burst of snow, resulting in no more than an inch of snow accumulated.

Snow will transition to freezing rain and mixed precipitation throughout northeast, central, and southeast Massachusetts.

Damaging winds and coastal flooding are not a concern with the storm, but travel conditions will be messy.

“While the initial early morning commute may be free of impacts, we expect that heavy snow and mixed precipitation including sleet and freezing rain will fall throughout the day, possibly creating challenging conditions for the afternoon commute. Drivers should reduce speeds, give themselves extra time to reach their destinations, and provide plenty of space to snow and ice equipment on the roadways,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver

The biggest travel disruptions will happen during the evening commute, while the morning commute should be clear.

