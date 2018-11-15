(WHDH) — A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Massachusetts starting Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as the state receives its first widespread snow of the season.

Up to seven six of snow is expected to fall in some areas, along with the possibility for ice accumulations and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning includes Eastern Franklin, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Central Middlesex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, and Western Hampden counties.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the South Shore, South Coast, Metro Boston and points along the North Shore.

Parts of New England upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning starting at 4pm this afternoon as heavy snow approaches. @JackieLayerOn7 and I have team coverage on @7news at noon. pic.twitter.com/06Df8PysmR — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) November 15, 2018

The storm is scheduled to arrive at the New England south coast between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday before reaching northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Snow starts between 5-7pm along and south of the Pike, between 7-8pm north. pic.twitter.com/0e4XM4aklL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 15, 2018

In the Fitchburg area and points north of Worcester, as well as in southern New Hampshire, 4 to 6 inches could fall. The same is true for areas in Western Massachusetts.

Inland, a slower changeover will drop about an inch of snow along the I-95 corridor, with areas west of I-495 seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Areas along the North Shore, South Shore and South Coast will see the storm change quickly over to rain. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible.

Snowmap… plenty of slick travel away from the coast this evening as much of this falls within a 3-5hr period. pic.twitter.com/JvZHWnIegb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 15, 2018

The slower changeover will also bring sleet and freezing rain overnight before eventually changing over to rain around midnight, making for a wet Friday morning commute.

