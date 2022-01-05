(WHDH) — Massachusetts residents are bracing for a winter storm on Friday that could bring up to 8 inches of snow to some parts of the state.

The fast-moving storm is slated to last from around 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the 7Weather team.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties.

Winds will be gusty but are not projected to be damaging.

Most of Central and Western Massachusetts are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow, as well as parts of Cape Cod and Nantucket.

The remainder of the state could get 3 to 6 inches with up to 8 inches possible for parts of Southeastern Mass. in the area of Route 24.

Motorists are being urged to prepare for difficult travel conditions during the Friday morning commute. Heavy snow may create poor visibility and

slippery road conditions.

Sunshine is set to return Saturday.

Visit the 7NEWS Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)