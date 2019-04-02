Winter weather, wind advisories issued as spring storm takes aim at Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter weather and wind advisories have been issued in Massachusetts as a spring storm takes aim at the region.

A storm packing the potential for fierce winds, soaking rain, and wet snow will move in early Wednesday and linger for the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties. Total snow accumulations of one to four inches are expected with the highest amounts at elevations above 1000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Spring in New England: – Wind Advisory Nantucket Wednesday AM

– Wind Advisory everyone else Wednesday PM

– Inch plus rain in SE Mass/Cape Cod, some ponding possible

– Winter Weather Advisory Worcester County for coating – 2" wet snow – Sunshine & temps near 60 by the afternoon pic.twitter.com/71p5yVyFbO — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) April 2, 2019

A wind advisory has been issued for almost all of the Bay State. The NWS says gusts up to 50 mph could blow down large tree limbs and knockout power.

Many points across eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, could see close to an inch of rainfall. Parts of Cape Cod and the Islands could see close to two inches.

Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads and to prepare for possible slick driving conditions.

The storm is expected to clear out by the afternoon. Sunshine will return and temperatures are expected to climb back into the 60s.

