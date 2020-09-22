Winthrop police seek help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Winthrop are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Jasmine Racca, 13, left her home on Jefferson Street in the middle of the night on Thursday, Sept. 17, and has not been seen since, according to the Winthrop Police Department.

Racca is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 911.

