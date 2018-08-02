Witnesses describe moments before deadly Cotuit crash

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Moments before Saturday’s deadly crash in Cotuit, witnesses that talked to 7News say a car passed them as they were driving on Route 28, a narrow two-lane road.

One woman says right after the car passed her, it couldn’t get back into their lane in time and slammed head-on into another car coming from the opposite direction, killing 32-year old Kevin Quinn of Mashpee. Quinn was on his way home from a hospital visit with his wife and newborn daughter.

The driver of the passing car, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera of Fall River, was also killed. A passenger in Rivera’s car, Jocelyn Goyette, 24, died later at the hospital.

Mashpee police have said one of their officers was pursuing Rivera before the crash.

One of the witnesses said she was at the crash scene before the police and got out to see if she could help, but she said the police showed up behind her and told her to stay back before taking over the scene.

Police said they’re still investigating the events leading up to the crash.

