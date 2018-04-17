LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Witnesses say a 61-year-old man who was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Massachusetts had been walking on the sidewalk when he slipped off the curb and into the truck’s path.

The man was hit and killed Monday in Lowell. His name has not been released.

Penny Cote and Joe Johnson tell the Lowell Sun they were walking with the man when he slipped and was hit by a passing truck.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the crash.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been announced.

