Woburn man accused of sending series of alarming letters to NH resident over span of year

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Woburn man is facing harassment charges after investigators say he sent a series of alarming and annoying letters to a New Hampshire resident over the span of one year.

Richard Porter, 54, was arrested last week by police in Merrimack on a warrant that stemmed from an investigation into a complaint of harassment filed by a resident in town, officials said.

The victim told police that Porter sent six letters through the mail starting in June 2017 and ending in June 2018.

Police did not release details on the nature of the letters but said they served “no legitimate purpose.”

Porter has since been released on personal recognizance. He is slated to be arraigned Thursday.

