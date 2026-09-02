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PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sutton woman was arrested and is accused of filming jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial Wednesday morning.

Dawn Light, 56, allegedly took videos of jurors leaving the courthouse Tuesday night. She is charged with intimidation of a juror, witness, police or court official. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Prosecutors said Massachusetts State Police were called to the courthouse Tuesday night for a woman believed to be filming jurors in the parking lot outside of the courthouse. They said “..she stated she was waiting to see if Lindsay Clancy would come out of the building.”

State police said they asked to see Light’s phone, and did not initially find any photos or videos of anyone in the parking lot. Howver, when they checked her deleted photos, they said they found a video of a number of people coming out of the courthouse, including jurors, and she was arrested.

After Light was arraigned Wednesday, she was asked by reporters what she was trying to accomplish. She replied, “To see Lindsay. To see Lindsay, and I did see her, she got picked up by the van, and that’s it.”

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 cash bail, but the judge released her on personal recognizance with several conditions. Light has been ordered to stay away from the courthouse and have no contact with anyone involved in Clancy’s trial.

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