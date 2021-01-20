WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into a Worcester gift shop and stole a large amount of merchandise Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported theft at Crompton Collective on Green Street around 12:20 p.m. learned that a woman illegally entered Seed to Stem, stole several items, and walked away, according to Worcester police.

After an investigation, officers developed probable cause for the arrest of 39-year-old Tara Newman, of Fitchburg, and issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for her, police said.

She was reportedly located in the area of 38 Front St. and placed under arrest.

Most of the stolen merchandise was in her possession, police said.

She is facing two counts of breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony and larceny in a building.

