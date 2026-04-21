WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a 10-year-old girl in Webster pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Sherrie Mae Plitouke, 35, of Southbridge, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation, and speeding.

Prosecutors said she was traveling at nearly double the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

The crash killed Marleigh Rose Guevara. Guevara was outside her house on School Street when she was struck.

A vigil was held in her memory last week. She was a fourth grader at Park Avenue Elementary School.

Plitouke was arrested on DUI and drug possession charges earlier this month.

Guevara’s parents spoke with 7NEWS ahead of the arraignment.

“I don’t know,” Rafael Guevara said, Marleigh’s father. “I’m trying my hardest. I can’t. I mean, I love her to death, this is my child. It wasn’t supposed to be like this and just let the justice be for now.”

“I just want answers,” Heather Pereira said, Marleigh’s mother. “I just want justice for my baby. She didn’t deserve this.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)