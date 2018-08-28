Woman accused of smearing officer with blood after breaking into NH home with sister

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say an officer was assaulted and had blood smeared all over him after two sisters smashed their way into a home in Manchester early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the 100 block of North Adams Street for two unwanted subjects inside of a home around 2:20 a.m. were greeted by a 66-year-old homeowner who said two women had broken in minutes earlier, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim said he went downstairs after he heard glass break and observed a woman, later identified as Sierra Harrison-Francis, 23, of Manchester, reaching inside his backdoor to disengage the lock. She then reportedly stepped inside with her sister, Jajara Harrison-Francis, 19, of Londonderry.

Officers found Sierra, who was bleeding heavily as a result of breaking the glass, standing in the living room with her sister. Jajara left the home when instructed to do so without incident but police say Sierra tried to slip away from an officer as he escorted her out of the home.

Sierra allegedly smeared blood on the officer as he grabbed her arm to escort her from the porch, which was littered with broken glass and blood from her injuries. She then engaged in a physical confrontation while repeatedly kicking the officer after she fell to the ground, police said.

As the officer struggled to handcuff Sierra due to the amount of blood on her body and her aggressive behavior, Jajara allegedly made several attempts to interfere with the arrest. A Tazor was used to subdue Sierra and Jajara was taken into custody, police said. Sierra was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of multiple lacerations.

Sierra is charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, simple assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. Jajara is charged with hindering apprehension and contempt of court.

Both are slated to appear in court on Tuesday.

