Woman accused of stabbing passenger, leaving her on side of highway in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old East Falmouth woman is facing domestic violence charges after state police say she stabbed a woman who was riding with her in her car and left her on the side of the highway in Bridgewater.

Troopers responding to a reported assault on the Route 24 ramp leading to Route 495 northbound about 1:30 p.m. Saturday spoke with a witness who said a woman driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee stopped on the ramp and attacked her passenger, leaving her on the side of the road with stab wounds to her leg, according to state police.

The victim, a 32-year-old Saugus woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

After a BOLO alert was issued for the suspect vehicle, the woman’s alleged attacker was located and arrested at the Red Fox Inn on Route 1 in Foxboro. Her name has not been released.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family or household member, second offense. Police say she may face additional charges.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

