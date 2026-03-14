EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of threatening a teen while armed with two knives in East Brookfield has been taken into custody, officials said.

State police sat they located the woman around 11 a.m. and detained her for the purpose of an evaluation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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