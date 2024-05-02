LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman appeared in court Thursday after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend in Leominster.

Jami Parker, a National Guard sergeant, had tears in her eyes as she faced a judge. She was ultimately ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

The DA’s office said police were first called to a residence on Main Street near 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

In court, Prosecutor Deanna Duffy said Parker and her boyfriend had an argument immediately before Parker grabbed a gun and shot her boyfriend in the head.

Sources told 7NEWS there was a baby inside the house at the time of the shooting.

“In any fight, it’s hard to say — without going into the evidence — who the real victim is,” said Defense Attorney John Roemer Thursday afternoon.

Court paperwork revealed this was not the first problem between Parker, 28, and 53-year-old Jeffrey Carr.

Carr was charged twice in 2023 with assaulting Parker. Though Parker took out a restraining order against Carr in one case, charges were dropped in both cases at the couple’s request.

One woman came to court to support Parker following her arrest on Thursday. While she wouldn’t go into detail about what transpired, she was defiant.

“I’m an aunt,” the woman said. “She’s a victim.”

Prosecutors said Parker called 911 and requested an ambulance for Carr after she allegedly shot him.

7NEWS learned Parker enrolled in the National Guard in 2018 and was serving as a mechanic.

