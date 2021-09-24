DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman faced a judge on Friday in connection with the intentional fire that destroyed two police cruisers in Dracut last week.

Alicia A. Burley, 43, was arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of burning a motor vehicle and trespassing, Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett announced Friday. A not guilty plea was entered on Burley’s behalf.

Burley was released on personal recognizance and was ordered not to possess any dangerous weapons and to stay away from the Dracut Police Department. The judge also ordered Burley to undergo a mental health evaluation.

She will appear back in court for a pre-trial hearing on November 10.

