TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested after police say a man was found with multiple stab wounds in Taunton on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 3 Dean Ave. around 7:50 a.m. found a 33-year-old Taunton man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back, according to Taunton police.

He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A 30-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested and will likely face numerous charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing; however, police say they do not believe there is any active danger to the community and that this incident does not appear to be random.

