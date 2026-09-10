A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a house party in Taunton Sunday that left one person dead and seven others injured, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced Wednesday.

Sienna Barboza, of New Bedford, is charged with one count of murder and seven counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Weir Street around 12:30 a.m. determined a large party had been taking place and several attendees were still on scene, according to a statement issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

After an investigation, police were able to identify eight shooting victims from the gathering, all of whom are in their early twenties.

Zirovick Depina, 22, of Brockton, was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Barboza is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Thursday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Taunton Police.