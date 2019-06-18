PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder after police say she stabbed two other women Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at an Algonquin Terrace apartment complex learned that two women, ages 22 and 36, had been treated for stab wounds at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital.

Following an investigation, Courtney Massey, 26, was arrested on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth police at 508-830-4218 ext. 236.

