Woman asks law enforcement to euthanize dog following attack in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman bandaged up following a dog attack in Quincy last week met with law enforcement officials Tuesday to request the Cane Corso be euthanized.

Sirimakorn Khantak went on a walk in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street on Sept. 2 when the 2-year-old unleashed dog attacked her, leaving several puncture wounds in her arm and open wounds on her back.

A cell phone recording from a woman whose boyfriend called 911 captured Khantak clinging from a pole on a nearby front porch in an attempt to escape the dog as a man, who allegedly told police that he was dogsitting the Cane Corso, sat on the front steps. The dog eventually ran to another yard.

She was taken to Quincy Medical Center and discharged to recover at home.

Khantak and her attorney Will Isenberg requested Tuesday that the 109-pound dog be euthanized.

“It’s not a decision that she arrived at lightly. She is mindful that this is somebody’s pet but the fact of the matter is that this was a ferocious and a sustained attack that went on for a long time,” Isenberg said. “She’s not thinking about herself, she’s thinking about her neighbors. She’s thinking about kids in the community.”

The dog’s owner, Evan Bean, also showed up to the hearing, where he apologized to Khantak for the attack that happened while he said his cousin watched his dog.

He added that he understands why Khantak wants his pet euthanized but said he hope that doesn’t happen.

“I don’t blame them for wanting her to be euthanized because they don’t know the dog like I do and that was their first time meeting and that happened, so I don’t blame them, but she’s not really like that,” Bean said.

Quincy police plan to have a decision about the future of the dog by the end of the week.

