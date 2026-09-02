PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sutton woman was arrested and is accused of filming jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial Wednesday morning.

Dawn Light, 56, allegedly took videos of jurors leaving the courthouse Tuesday night and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Light’s defense lawyer said she was trying to get a picture of Clancy. She has been ordered to stay away from the courthouse and have no contact with anyone involved in Clancy’s trial.

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