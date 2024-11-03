METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The grief-stricken family of a man who was one of the two people killed in a crash in Methuen on Saturday is calling for justice now that authorities have announced another driver is facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.

“He was loved by everybody,” Luciana Milanez said of her husband, Kenny, who was on his way to work with three coworkers when she says they were rear-ended and sent careening into a tree in the median.

“I still can’t believe that everything is happening is true,” she said through a translator. “I don’t have a lot of words because nothing that she says or she will do will bring them back … I just pray for justice.”

Troopers responding to the crash found occupants trapped in a heavily damaged pickup trick. One occupant, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital. Two other occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of those killed.

The other driver involved in the crash, Katrina Nguyen, 26, turned herself in at the Lawrence Police Department after leaving the scene of the crash. She is facing two counts of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence Superior Court.

