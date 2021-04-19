Woman claims she saw ‘small dinosaur’ walk through her yard

(WHDH) — A woman who recently watched some type of animal walk across her yard during the early morning hours is convinced that the creature on her security camera footage is a dinosaur.

Cristina Ryan, of Palm Coast, Florida, told WOFL-TV that she believes it was a “raptor or other small dinosaur” that walked across her yard at 3:40 a.m.

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way,” she told the news outlet. “Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!”

Ryan says she has shown the video to a number of family and friends who all agree with her dinosaur claim.

“Some say a large bird but that makes no sense — since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure?” Ryan joked. “I’m sticking with raptor myself.”

People online questioned whether the creature was dog in a harness dragging a leash or a Komodo dragon. Another person floated the idea of it being a UFO.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)