Woman forced to climb tree on Saugus trail when coyotes close in

A woman was forced to climb a tree at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus as coyotes started closing in on her and her dog, she told a 911 dispatcher.

The woman was hiking with her Labrador named Abby on the Ridge Trail when she encountered the coyotes and retreated to the safety of a nearby tree while her dog stood near the coyotes below, she said in the 911 call.

While speaking with the dispatcher, the woman said that at least one coyote was about 400 feet away and staring at her and her dog.

“I want you to obviously stay away from them as best as you can,” the dispatcher said.

As she waited for first responders, she could be heard in the 911 call yelling down from the tree, warning people approaching about the coyotes.

A Saugus fire crew assisted the woman when they arrived at the scene.

