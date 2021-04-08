Woman, dog rescued from mud in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders rushed to the rescue Thursday after a woman and her dog got trapped in the mud in East Boston.

Camille Coelho said she came to Coleridge Street to walk her dog and look for sea glass but things took a turn for the worse when the pair got stuck up to their knees in mud.

“I really literally couldn’t get myself out my boot was stuck up to my knee so this nice lady over here called 911,” she explained.

The woman and her dog are both OK.

Residents in the area say visitors need to be careful where they step.

“I just kind of ran downstairs grab some wood and try to lay it out because when you step on that stuff it’s like quicksand. The more you move the more deeper you get so I tried to build a little plank to get over to her to make sure she was all right,” one man said.

