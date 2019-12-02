DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman dropped her young child from a second-story window to family members below before jumping from a burning duplex in Derry, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to smoke inside the left side of a duplex at 6 Morningside Drive around 5 a.m. learned that two adults self-evacuated from the basement, while another adult and her 2-year-old child had become trapped on the second floor, according to the Derry Fire Department.

The mother dropped her child to family members below the second-story window before jumping out herself, fire officials continued.

The mother and young child were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters confined flames to the first floor and quickly extinguished them.

Two small pets died in the blaze, fire officials said.

Smoke detectors reportedly did not alert the occupants.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)