FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has expanded her search for her father, who has been missing for two months.

Sixty-one-year-old Floyd Black was last seen Aug. 8, when he left a sober house in Hyannis and was supposed to go to Falmouth. His daughter, Kerry Black, believes he got on the wrong bus.

The Cape Cod Times reports Kerry Black has searched for him in Cape Cod and has gone to Plymouth and Boston based on reported sightings.

Kerry Black says her father has schizophrenia, dementia and a heart condition and went off his anti-psychotic medications about a week before he went missing. She says she’s worried her father may be confused and not know who he is.

Anyone with information about Floyd Black is urged to call Falmouth police.

