MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials announced Sunday.

Carrie Drake is expected to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing Vernon Hayford, 75, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

Drake is in custody and is expected to be arraigned Monday Manchester Circuit Court. An autopsy is also scheduled to take place on Monday.

