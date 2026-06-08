WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman gave birth hours after a fire tore through two houses in Winthrop on Sunday, forcing four families out of their homes.

The video showed flames spreading from one building to another on River Road.

Winthrop fire said calls came in around 4:30, and two people were taken to the hospital, including a pregnant woman in labor; both are expected to be okay.

Sean Keenan, the father of the baby, spoke to 7NEWS and said, despite everything, both mom and baby are recovering and doing well.

The father of the pregnant woman, Maurizio Marcoccio, lives on the second floor of the house; his daughter and Keenan live on the first.

“It’s hard because it’s my first grandchild, their first kid,” he said. “And obviously coming back here was the goal, you know.”

Fire officials said an electric car between the two homes caught both buildings on fire at the same time.

Multiple towns had to send aid to help put out the battery fire. Investigators said both homes are a total loss.

The fight was assisted by several off-duty firefighters in Winthrop who stepped in to help.

Giannina Grace Keenan was born Monday morning at Winchester Hospital; her father reported that both mother and baby are recovering well.

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